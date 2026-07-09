The Mumbai-Pune Expressway's much-publicised Missing Link project was temporarily shut after a landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rain, raising questions about the newly inaugurated infrastructure. The landslide occurred along the 13.3-kilometre Missing Link section following overnight rainfall, forcing authorities to close the stretch for nearly 18 hours. Vehicles were left stranded on both sides as officials worked to clear debris and assess the affected area before reopening the route. The Missing Link, built at a cost of nearly Rs 7,000 crore, is one of Maharashtra's biggest road infrastructure projects. Designed to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune, the project includes tunnels and bridges intended to make the expressway safer and more efficient. The incident came within weeks of the project's inauguration, prompting criticism from the opposition, which questioned the quality of construction and described the project as a "big scam." The Maharashtra government has defended the project while authorities continue to monitor the affected stretch during the ongoing monsoon season. The closure has once again highlighted the challenges of maintaining large infrastructure projects in regions prone to heavy rainfall and landslides.