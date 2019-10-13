back

Charli

"Follow your instinct. You know yourself best." Here's what Charli XCX told Brut about how the music industry treats gender equality- and also some advice for younger artists on how to navigate it.

12 comments

  • Lee T.
    23/09/2019 20:22

    Blue Peter badge for Charlie xcx

  • Sunil D.
    23/09/2019 20:18

    Same old story. I loved female fronted bands, women who played guitars especially, Louise Wener from Sleeper, L7, The Breeders, Tanya Donelly, Sheryl Crow... All talented all players, performers, writers, all in a music scene doninated by blokes. No out of the box stuff there. A following is not a fanbase

  • Peter K.
    23/09/2019 19:11

    Shes not that famous because she's not that good

  • Samuel C.
    23/09/2019 17:03

    Sounds like she a bit high 😂

  • James W.
    23/09/2019 12:33

    I'd like to know when people with actual musical talent will be represented in the industry. Musician equality, not just what the big record companies think will sell.

  • Paige C.
    23/09/2019 12:22

    do u know this person?

  • Jam F.
    23/09/2019 11:07

    you can tell here

  • Rachelle G.
    23/09/2019 06:58

    really?

  • Jenna L.
    22/09/2019 21:27

    TRUE ... every interview I've done recently...goes somewhat like this . Loving the new album ...who produces you ME who writes with you Me who engineers you ohh that' would be Me.

  • Kieran H.
    22/09/2019 21:14

    Any examples?

  • David C.
    22/09/2019 18:31

    Yawn

  • Shanaya S.
    22/09/2019 14:55

    Amazing