"Follow your instinct. You know yourself best."\n\nHere's what Charli XCX told Brut about how the music industry treats gender equality- and also some advice for younger artists on how to navigate it.
Lee T.23/09/2019 20:22
Sunil D.23/09/2019 20:18
Same old story. I loved female fronted bands, women who played guitars especially, Louise Wener from Sleeper, L7, The Breeders, Tanya Donelly, Sheryl Crow... All talented all players, performers, writers, all in a music scene doninated by blokes. No out of the box stuff there. A following is not a fanbase
Peter K.23/09/2019 19:11
Samuel C.23/09/2019 17:03
James W.23/09/2019 12:33
I'd like to know when people with actual musical talent will be represented in the industry. Musician equality, not just what the big record companies think will sell.
Paige C.23/09/2019 12:22
Jam F.23/09/2019 11:07
Rachelle G.23/09/2019 06:58
Jenna L.22/09/2019 21:27
TRUE ... every interview I've done recently...goes somewhat like this . Loving the new album ...who produces you ME who writes with you Me who engineers you ohh that' would be Me.
Kieran H.22/09/2019 21:14
David C.22/09/2019 18:31
Shanaya S.22/09/2019 14:55
