Chester Bennington on World Suicide Prevention Day
Hours before his death, Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was laughing with his family. A reminder on World Suicide Prevention Day that depression can have many faces.
10/09/2018 16:40
73 comments
Martin E.07/10/2019 22:08
https://youtu.be/vG9vC9qCFEk Hello please check out a video about suicide awareness that my friends and I made. It would mean a lot if you could like and share
Allen M.13/01/2019 20:05
is a topic that most people don't like to talk about, but that's exactly why we need to talk about it. ❤💙 https://youtu.be/2N6gVLrv6WM
Bob S.13/09/2018 02:27
I do not believe he took his own life. Most of us know chester was part of the anti child abuse ring same as chris cornell Research pizzagate they did not die in vain.
Garry P.13/09/2018 01:20
Dam Chester and the band were everything when i was growing up its still hasnt hit me that Chester is gone RIP mate you are missed by millions
Juan L.13/09/2018 00:21
Emma H.12/09/2018 23:00
Serval C.12/09/2018 21:54
😢 repose en paix .
Robert T.12/09/2018 21:30
Sad and silly
Nihâl E.12/09/2018 21:11
Bashar B.12/09/2018 20:10
Lee T.12/09/2018 18:00
1 saved millions, yet millions couldn’t save 1
Gwynne H.12/09/2018 16:53
Steffen H.12/09/2018 16:43
No suicide !!!
Sarine G.12/09/2018 15:34
Elda E.12/09/2018 13:34
Ellragon P.12/09/2018 12:08
We will always miss u. 😖
Saer N.12/09/2018 10:41
Zakary K.12/09/2018 10:08
Maybe the reason he was able to be happy and laugh is because he planned his death and felt a sense of freedom because of it, he was able to smile.
Mahab P.12/09/2018 09:16
The sad thing is Chester communicated what he felt through the songs he sang and we as his fans failed to realize that. RIP Chester, you'll be always loved!
David I.12/09/2018 08:43
Tu nous manque grave frère a bientôt au paradis des bikers et rockeur