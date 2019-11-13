back

Lewis Capaldi exposes himself on a Paris bus tour

"The Eiffel tower is a lot smaller in person. I've heard that before!" Lewis Capaldi has had number 1 hits in the UK and US, but he's never exposed himself on an open-top bus tour of Paris- until Brut invited him to. 🚌🇫🇷

13/11/2019 12:12
  • 305.2k
  • 468

Brut Originals

  1. Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech

  2. Bobby Gillespie on working class opportunity in music

  3. Connecting donkeys to humans

  4. Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  5. Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles

  6. CEO chose to reduce working time to 5 hours

151 comments

  • Samuel P.
    a day

    Bloody legend

  • Courteney L.
    6 days

    1. How he talks about his grandmother & 2. Blackpool tower hahahahah

  • Chloe M.
    6 days

    this is worth the watch😂😂😂

  • Claire B.
    7 days

    🤣🤣

  • Amie F.
    10/12/2019 22:09

    your bae

  • Jemma A.
    07/12/2019 21:12

    I’m creased

  • Charlene T.
    06/12/2019 07:18

    please 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Deejay M.
    05/12/2019 15:49

    😂😂😂

  • Collette J.
    05/12/2019 02:08

    How is he single he has a brilliant sense of humour that's like a top thing I look for in a man, who really cares about looks, you can literally laugh my knickers off me 😂

  • Rhys B.
    03/12/2019 11:22

    this guy is brilliant

  • Ali M.
    01/12/2019 14:52

    Shannon Akkaoui😂

  • Megan B.
    01/12/2019 09:20

    I cannot see this guy and not think of you

  • James D.
    01/12/2019 09:10

    At least he's honest about using auto tune even though he used a little bit of it he was still honest

  • David W.
    01/12/2019 08:40

    BRUT

  • Jess A.
    01/12/2019 08:36

    😆

  • Natasha A.
    01/12/2019 08:25

    😂😂

  • Beth E.
    01/12/2019 06:02

    what he says about his grandma😭

  • Romany H.
    01/12/2019 03:36

    Seatbelts are on planes to try and keep your body in your seat to help identify the charred/drowned remains when they scour the wreckage for the corpses. Have a lovely day 🤣😂

  • Alicia J.
    01/12/2019 00:46

    I love him

  • Maddison R.
    30/11/2019 23:04

    I feel like I'm a female version of Lewis