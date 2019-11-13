back
Lewis Capaldi exposes himself on a Paris bus tour
"The Eiffel tower is a lot smaller in person. I've heard that before!" Lewis Capaldi has had number 1 hits in the UK and US, but he's never exposed himself on an open-top bus tour of Paris- until Brut invited him to. 🚌🇫🇷
13/11/2019 12:12
- 305.2k
- 1.2k
- 468
151 comments
Samuel P.a day
Bloody legend
Courteney L.6 days
1. How he talks about his grandmother & 2. Blackpool tower hahahahah
Chloe M.6 days
this is worth the watch😂😂😂
Claire B.7 days
🤣🤣
Amie F.10/12/2019 22:09
your bae
Jemma A.07/12/2019 21:12
I’m creased
Charlene T.06/12/2019 07:18
please 😂😂😂😂😂
Deejay M.05/12/2019 15:49
😂😂😂
Collette J.05/12/2019 02:08
How is he single he has a brilliant sense of humour that's like a top thing I look for in a man, who really cares about looks, you can literally laugh my knickers off me 😂
Rhys B.03/12/2019 11:22
this guy is brilliant
Ali M.01/12/2019 14:52
Shannon Akkaoui😂
Megan B.01/12/2019 09:20
I cannot see this guy and not think of you
James D.01/12/2019 09:10
At least he's honest about using auto tune even though he used a little bit of it he was still honest
David W.01/12/2019 08:40
BRUT
Jess A.01/12/2019 08:36
😆
Natasha A.01/12/2019 08:25
😂😂
Beth E.01/12/2019 06:02
what he says about his grandma😭
Romany H.01/12/2019 03:36
Seatbelts are on planes to try and keep your body in your seat to help identify the charred/drowned remains when they scour the wreckage for the corpses. Have a lovely day 🤣😂
Alicia J.01/12/2019 00:46
I love him
Maddison R.30/11/2019 23:04
I feel like I'm a female version of Lewis