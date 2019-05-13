back
Meet JRR Tolkien
His legendary stories continue to be adapted into films, games and theater- but his life story is almost as incredible. This is the unexpected journey of the real Lord of the Rings : J.R.R. Tolkien.
13/05/2019 15:30updated: 15/05/2019 09:38
1 comment
Valentina F.27/05/2019 01:21
Hi Brut! Another great curiosity you could have added (and I think is one of the most important ones for me) about Tolkien is that his first work wasn't "exactly" The Hobbit after the war. During the war he started writing certain verses of "The Fall of Gondolin", which is one of the most important stories in The Silmarillion. While working on The Hobbit, TLOTR trilogy and as a professor, he kept creating stories for the book, but he couldn't complete it before his death. Then his son Christopher edited all the writings he could find in order to publish the book and, to me, is my favorite one of his works and I'm sad that there is less people who know about it. I think it could be good to know since the Amazon series of TLOTR is going to be about the second age of the world, which happens in the last chapters of the Silmarillion. But anyways, I still enjoyed the video. Very well done 👍🏻