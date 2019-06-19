The life of Madonna

She's the biggest pop star alive. At 60 years old, she has just come out with her 14th album, which aims to inspire people to action. This is Madonna's life story:
45 comments
Dorrith d.27/08/2019 22:13
What an amazing career this woman has, so inspiring, love her! ✌🏻
Ivan I.27/08/2019 04:28
Haters gonna hate
Sandro C.02/07/2019 17:40
!
Dalila A.30/06/2019 22:44
Very strong and beautiful woman... Love her. QUEEN ❌❤️
Jennifer S.30/06/2019 19:00
Queen 👑❤
Emma E.29/06/2019 21:59
Cant stand her music plus when is she actually going to admit she's had work done
Michelle T.29/06/2019 17:27
💕
Sarah H.29/06/2019 07:11
dreadful woman and she a hoe
Kevin S.29/06/2019 04:33
I liked her ,but like a lot of stars she lost my interest when she started talking about political crap
Esther L.28/06/2019 22:43
What happen to her face now?
Alcina O.28/06/2019 20:13
Darkness does not inspire me at allll
Janette C.28/06/2019 19:14
Illuminati puppet, still like some of her songs though!
Camilla H.28/06/2019 11:53
Fake pseudo-idealist. She reads from the card words that can be easily said from the mind, failing to even use full name of cited author of the poem she personally refers to?.... “W.H” wtf..? She adopts kids that probably come from trade business with their poor parents, like the first kid’s father... I don’t believe any word of her saying: “...the father agreed on adoption”, really? Father was paid huge money for the kid knowing he won’t be able to feed him the next day and releasing him with real heartache... yet she might be the most popular pop star of the times but definitely the worst singing, I don’t have to mention her absolutely terrible Eurovision 2019 performance...
Natalie D.28/06/2019 06:03
My childhood icon. Don’t always agree with everything she says but admire her muchly
Tara M.28/06/2019 05:44
you look so much like her x
La S.27/06/2019 19:32
Cher is better...
Tracey C.27/06/2019 14:54
Shite
Agnes A.27/06/2019 02:26
Wow
Agnes A.27/06/2019 02:26
What happened and we did not know about it....
Fatma K.26/06/2019 22:25
I don't think anyone on this planet do not know her!!!