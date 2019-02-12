Brut Originals
Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech
Bobby Gillespie on working class opportunity in music
Connecting donkeys to humans
- 393.5k
- 7
- 0
Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past
Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles
CEO chose to reduce working time to 5 hours
Matty Healy from The 1975 on his search for meaning
- 245.9k
- 2.0k
- 333
Lewis Capaldi exposes himself on a Paris bus tour
- 305.2k
- 1.2k
- 468
Fighting for disability in business
- 11.1k
- 17
- 1
These dancers don't let their wheelchairs stop them
A mixed marriage during the Troubles of Northern Ireland
Hotels that Help
- 15.5k
- 60
- 12