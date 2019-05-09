5 things you need to know about Ramadan

Here are 5 things to know about Ramadan

1.Ramadan is not only related to food.

During Ramadan, smoking and sex are forbidden, from dawn to sunset. Showering, going to the pool or brushing your teeth is not forbidden but drinking water means breaking the fast. Saliva is the only liquid that can be swallowed.

2. To do Ramadan is also to take care of others.

At the end of Ramadan, almsgiving is obligatory. It is paid either directly to a person in need, or to a mosque.

3. Some people may be exempt from Ramadan

Ramadan is only obligatory after puberty. Women who are pregnant, who are breastfeeding and those who are seriously ill or elderly are exempted. They are invited to offer a meal to the poorest for each day not fasted. Women who have their period, travelers, or patients must make up the number of days not fasted before the next Ramadan.

4. Ramadan is one of the 5 pillars of Islam.

The 5 pillars of Islam correspond to the duties that a Muslim must fulfill. They are: profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, Ramadan, pilgrimage to Mecca.

5. The dates of Ramadan are not always the same.

Ramadan begins precisely when the first crescent of the new Moon is observed. Dates vary from one country to another, usually a day or two. Each year, the dates fall by an average of 11 days because the Hegira calendar is between 354 and 355 days and not 365.