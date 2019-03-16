back

Everything you need to know about Barbie

She just turned 60 this year and she's had over 150 different careers. This is Barbie.

16/03/2019 17:04
5 comments

  • Levi B.
    20/03/2019 19:26

    we was talking about this the other day how long Barbies Been our for

  • Shaunna E.
    20/03/2019 08:39

    My barbies boyfriend was an action man 🤣 would not have a Ken! He looked to weak 😂😂

  • Amira-Jolie R.
    19/03/2019 22:04

    My mum and I don’t do barbie stuff. Although the first dolls with the normal body and normal face look really nice

  • India N.
    19/03/2019 20:13

    Thin Jupp you need any of this ?

  • Kimberley A.
    19/03/2019 18:00

    Poor Barbie gets all the complaints 😂😂 what about Ken!! Never liked that pretty boy blonde look 😜😂