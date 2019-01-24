back
Gretha Thunberg at World Economic Forum
Practising what she preaches, teen activist Greta Thunberg travelled 32 hours by train to speak to world leaders at the World Economic Forum about climate change. Here is her message. 🚆🌎
24/01/2019 17:04updated: 07/03/2019 14:38
- 1.0m
- 2.4k
- 63
48 comments
Shireen A.30/01/2019 17:13
Go girl, don´t stop now, eventually some will listen to you, proude to be a Swed/Sri-Lankan.
Evelyn P.28/01/2019 16:26
A brave young lady who stands for what she believes in
Jackie C.27/01/2019 01:42
Greta you are a good person and so worried about our planet earth
Florin B.26/01/2019 22:58
You are the next generetion take on your hand the future
Florencia A.26/01/2019 21:12
So much respect! Thanks Greta! <3
Ilo C.26/01/2019 17:26
👏👏👏👏
Haydu E.26/01/2019 07:13
Jó látni, hogy vannak ilyen elhivatott fiatalok!!! 🤗
Bryan A.26/01/2019 07:09
BRUT is now the upstart 'VICE News of France'. BRUT has a major contract with MACRON FRENCH GOVERNMENT, and this video is just one of the many slick Facebook videos made by BRUT, trying to capture the trust of young idealistic viewers! Luc Bresson the filmmaker on the board of BRUT who is under investigation for sexual abuse of women -- is a major BRUT shareholder. BRUT is funded in three different ways . The first is the production of advertising content for brands ( Netflix , Societe Generale , Leboncoin , etc.) or for the MACRON FRENCH GOVERNMENT, which reproduce the codes of the videos made by Brut. The second is a classic advertising activity entirely provided by France Télévision . The third is business FOR PROFIT consulting for large advertising agencies.BRUT is a new way for young French businessmen to make money. Brut is itching to expand into sports coverage, which it sees as a potential way to grow its audience and attract advertisers. BRUT editor-in-chief Laurent Lucas along with Renaud Le Van Kim, Guillaume Lacroix, Roger Coste, created the company that runs Brut, and Lacroix said they took a “substantial financial risk” by relying on their own funds to launch the site without outside investment. Brut’s business is built on native advertising, and in February it signed an agreement with France Télévisions, the country’s public broadcaster, to handle ad sales for the company. And last month France Télévisions said it’d begin broadcasting Brut content — both online and over-the-air — on France Info, a news channel it launched last year. The public broadcaster didn’t reply to requests for comment, but Lacroix, Brut’s CEO, told the French newspaper Libération that the partnership was a way for France Télévisions “to broaden its audience, and to make the brands pay accordingly.” http://www.niemanlab.org/2017/04/this-french-startup-is-betting-on-native-social-video-and-is-now-eyeing-expansion-to-the-u-s/
Bryan D.26/01/2019 01:06
Well said only like to fill there pockets
Peter M.25/01/2019 18:24
Bulshit!
Koszev P.25/01/2019 16:40
This is child abuse...
Mihai R.25/01/2019 15:39
Don't be scared of being unpopular, sweaty. Shortest and fastest and safest way to stop global warming: stop immigration, once in the West any human consumes much more from the Earth's finite resources.
Lauren A.25/01/2019 14:18
tellement inspirante cette petite 🙌🏼
Denver C.25/01/2019 14:18
She seems cold
Domen S.25/01/2019 13:47
Exactly, well said! First we need to start contributing at individual level!
Ibb D.25/01/2019 13:30
Bless
Toni F.25/01/2019 13:24
In Sweden there are much more serious problems affecting in the present time young swedish girls like her.
Nick v.25/01/2019 12:37
Go girl !
Catarina C.25/01/2019 12:28
God bless her! Planes nowadays use palm oil!
Gunnar P.25/01/2019 12:14
svo slæmt