Julian Assange then VS Julian Assange now

After a kerfuffle, Julian Assange will have to sort out his own laundry at the Ecuadorian embassy. And clean up after his cat. 🐈
7 comments
Rita T.09/11/2018 19:31
I wish he could live here
Xavier L.01/11/2018 07:44
Ungrateful pos....only kept in our embassy in exchange for not divulging the rampant crimes and corruption of the ruling party in Ecuador, which is a crime in itself. This parasite needs to be thrown out of the embassy asap!
Sam F.31/10/2018 19:04
Absolute melt
Will G.31/10/2018 16:12
Love the light hearted music, to what is essentially a political prisoner
Naieem S.31/10/2018 15:40
Gotta love democracy
Ellis M.31/10/2018 12:01
Assange is a demigod. We need to set up a go fund me for his cat food and laundry!
Della D.31/10/2018 09:06
Is this a joke?!