Nespresso's commitment: improving the living conditions of farmers
"I have worked all my life trying to improve the living conditions of those without opportunities". This is the purpose of Dario Soto Abril, CEO of Fairtrade International that joined the AAA Program to support farmers in building sustainable livelihoods. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
04/09/2020 12:10updated: 30/09/2020 18:56
20 comments
Chris N.17/09/2020 17:58
Rip the rainforest up for coffee? Wankers
Rob D.17/09/2020 11:11
Slaves they get paid around $20 per week and the companies make out that they are helping out when the companies make billions these people make pennies
Ross B.16/09/2020 15:27
Just wait until Londoners find out how cheap they can get a cabin in a remote plantation as a holiday home. They won't be able to afford any where to live then.
Ricardo P.15/09/2020 22:03
Sponsored by Nespresso! How very unimpresso
John M.15/09/2020 14:58
Peace love and respect god bless 🙏 xxx
Davie K.15/09/2020 05:52
Nescafé Evil corporation
Emma J.14/09/2020 19:08
First National Geographic, now Brut is a slave to Nespresso aka Nestlé! Reallly?!
James M.14/09/2020 15:27
How much do you pay them
James M.14/09/2020 15:27
And what was there b4 the coffee plants
Ana S.11/09/2020 22:46
Felicitaciones por su labor, dando más beneficios a los que cosechan el fruto del cafe. Los agricultores deben ser remunerados y que puedan tener una pension en el futuro. Dios te Bendiga hoy y siempre.
Matt T.11/09/2020 01:16
Is there not still a problem with child labour through plantations associated with Nespresso?
Thie N.10/09/2020 19:38
Marc M.08/09/2020 16:54
Muchas gracias por la película, había escuchado que los agricultores y los trabajadores agrícolas ganaban muy poco dinero en comparación con el precio en la tienda, aquí en el Reino Unido com
Tomas B.07/09/2020 19:08
God bless Pablo
Mark C.07/09/2020 07:13
I'll come back on this
Juan D.06/09/2020 05:19
Dario muchos muchos exitos en esta nueva etapa de vida personal que engrandece la profesional. Llevas en tu mente la galante labor de nuestro mentor San Juan Bosco. Un abrazo y para atras ni para coger impulso. Bravo
Catalina L.05/09/2020 16:37
Que orgullosa me siento de ser un buen colombiano 🎶 felicitaciones a este hombre que tiene la mejor labor del mundo. Servir
Paola A.05/09/2020 14:02
Que orgullo el trabajo que haces! Un gran abrazo!
Lacroix L.05/09/2020 13:35
Hmmm...Nespresso c'est pas très propre comme produit mais en plus c'est Nestlé, la société qui vole l'eau de la planète et la revend pour faire des bénéfices....Nespresso c'est vraiment le MAFIA BUSINESS!
Lucia T.05/09/2020 13:30
Que buena labor !! Felicitaciones !!!