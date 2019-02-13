The disappearing indigenous languages

6,700 languages are currently spoken across the world. But 1 disappears every 15 days. This is why.
Dale R.23/02/2019 20:53
Well we wont need translators as much thats a bonus
Katherine A.22/02/2019 22:02
on apprend une langue autochtone après l'Arabe
Tony L.22/02/2019 17:47
Our Karen language isn’t even on google translate.
Lince E.21/02/2019 03:38
:(
Rena Z.20/02/2019 21:48
Name of the track anyone?
William M.20/02/2019 21:14
je te l’avais dit environs 7000 langues parlées dans le monde
Callum H.20/02/2019 11:12
told you it was 6700 👀
Ethan A.20/02/2019 05:54
#2
Nico M.19/02/2019 22:23
Afrikaans will soon be one if them.
Sarah L.19/02/2019 01:55
I live in Quebec, Canada and here we put laws in place to preserve the use of the French language. And let me tell you it is difficult to do so even if French is a dominant language across the world. I can only imagine how difficult it would be to try and preserve a language that doesn't have a powerful economical backing. I find it so sad.
Webby T.18/02/2019 21:44
Who even created language
Chelsea M.18/02/2019 13:13
Teach your children how to speak your language 🤷♀️ encourage them to learn something, if you want your language to carry on then teach it so it can carry on. Saying your language is dying but your people aren't helping you maintain the heritage.
Beverly A.18/02/2019 09:34
this is what I’m watching
Delaney M.17/02/2019 04:08
omg
JOhnny. B.16/02/2019 19:38
There is an interesting article "let it die" brings both perspectives.
John. A.16/02/2019 07:35
James Hornby...you are a fool...tsk tsk tsk...uneducated fool
James H.15/02/2019 21:15
English is all you need
Charles P.15/02/2019 08:24
I think Irish is one of these cases
Andrew M.15/02/2019 00:41
The English, french and Spanish are the main culprits for this problem.