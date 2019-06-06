back
95 year old veteran parachutes to commemorate D-Day
“That was super. Drier than the last time I was here.” This 95 year old veteran parachuted out of a plane to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
06/06/2019 16:28updated: 06/06/2019 16:45
Luke A.09/06/2019 18:40
Respect/legend
Jason H.07/06/2019 17:28
Huge respect for this man
Maria A.07/06/2019 16:03
What an absolute legend. NEVER SHOULD WE FORGET! ❤️
Dave W.07/06/2019 15:43
Thanks you, max respect! ❤️
Tom W.07/06/2019 15:36
this is the kinda shit nana J is gonna get up to at 95
Jacob W.07/06/2019 14:34
Thank you sir
Michael J.07/06/2019 13:31
Amazing
Dai W.07/06/2019 09:47
this is the one I was on about
Safe C.06/06/2019 21:42
Legend !🙏🏿💪🏿.. thank you Sir
Danny C.06/06/2019 21:25
One of many heroes 🇬🇧❤️❤️
Jacob S.06/06/2019 20:31
Legend
Robert H.06/06/2019 20:22
Like a duck to water Fearless