95 year old veteran parachutes to commemorate D-Day

“That was super. Drier than the last time I was here.” This 95 year old veteran parachuted out of a plane to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

06/06/2019 16:28updated: 06/06/2019 16:45
  • 35.8k
  • 32

12 comments

  • Luke A.
    09/06/2019 18:40

    Respect/legend

  • Jason H.
    07/06/2019 17:28

    Huge respect for this man

  • Maria A.
    07/06/2019 16:03

    What an absolute legend. NEVER SHOULD WE FORGET! ❤️

  • Dave W.
    07/06/2019 15:43

    Thanks you, max respect! ❤️

  • Tom W.
    07/06/2019 15:36

    this is the kinda shit nana J is gonna get up to at 95

  • Jacob W.
    07/06/2019 14:34

    Thank you sir

  • Michael J.
    07/06/2019 13:31

    Amazing

  • Dai W.
    07/06/2019 09:47

    this is the one I was on about

  • Safe C.
    06/06/2019 21:42

    Legend !🙏🏿💪🏿.. thank you Sir

  • Danny C.
    06/06/2019 21:25

    One of many heroes 🇬🇧❤️❤️

  • Jacob S.
    06/06/2019 20:31

    Legend

  • Robert H.
    06/06/2019 20:22

    Like a duck to water Fearless