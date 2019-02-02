Everything you need to know about Greta Thunberg

At only 16, she has become an icon for the fight against climate change. This is Greta Thunberg's story. ✊
6 comments
Richard P.05/02/2019 03:16
https://vimeo.com/231081036
Charlene L.03/02/2019 09:58
She’s so cute, I loves her attitude towards the environment, wish we all was on her level 👌 x
Cameron L.02/02/2019 22:14
I agree with her but the planet will always win. Humans have never learnt and never will. Greed always gets the better of the human race.
Elma R.02/02/2019 19:08
If the world was populated by more people like her, and far fewer selfish idiots, we wouldn't be in the dire situation we find ourselves in now.
Fiona L.02/02/2019 18:21
I know somebody just like her
Eileen G.02/02/2019 17:14
Amazing young woman.