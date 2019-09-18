back
Fighting rising hate and feeding the poor with Bearded Broz
Fed up with the rising anti-Muslim sentiment and grinding poverty around him, this Midlands activist founded @BeardedBroz to help the most desperate in his community.
18/09/2019 09:28updated: 19/09/2019 10:10
95 comments
Lettisha S.3 days
God has placed a desire in ur heart to give to others. Regardless of where u worship or ur race. This is ur purpose!! Love to u for honouring ur elders. Respect to u brother and ur team. May God bless you and ur family
Denise A.3 days
Thank you for all you do for everyone and anybody of any faith thats in need
Erika B.24/10/2019 15:44
Keep up the good work guys 😊
Jackie D.25/09/2019 10:23
Fabulous, well done all x
Joe S.23/09/2019 04:11
I wonder if this would be your message if it was your kids? No?
Yvonne T.23/09/2019 00:06
What’s right wing got to do with it ??
Ikram D.22/09/2019 23:00
Well done. How can we help
Taylor A.22/09/2019 22:57
mmmm
Jimmy N.22/09/2019 22:31
Bollworms
Janet P.22/09/2019 22:05
Yes true but we need to leave who ever is hear the people that have come can stay hear so we just leave you can’t keep taking people in to help we are on the brim for resources and when turkey join more people will come we need to rule our own country every one should look after there own backbyard
Sufina S.22/09/2019 21:29
Excellent work brother , if I lived near you guys I would have joined the beardedbroz . Keep it up !
Graham L.22/09/2019 21:23
I don't see their faith I just see another caring human being.
Andrew S.22/09/2019 21:20
Not fed up with it at all. The sentiment is shared by myself and most other true British. It doesn't make us racist. ..It just means we want Britain to remain British. You can label it anything you like if it suits your agenda...but remember this, while people like myself exist our Island will always be British.
Mick F.22/09/2019 21:19
Well done to these people there harts are in the right place
Jack B.22/09/2019 21:16
Obay the law off the land and stop raping are kids
Victor C.22/09/2019 20:40
All the religions are evel,they have nothing to deal with the real God!!!
Karl N.22/09/2019 20:32
Pigs swill
Christine H.22/09/2019 20:20
Bless you, you're an inspiration. Thank you.
Ash L.22/09/2019 20:17
Amazing ❤️
Waseem H.22/09/2019 19:50
Well done bro keep it up