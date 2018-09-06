He loves Jeremy Corbyn

Reacting to Jeremy Corbyn's waning popularity, one of his supporters has written a song to cheer him up. 🎵🎤🎵
25 comments
Ben W.09/09/2018 00:14
I'm Labour but Syed is deranged to sing this abomination.
Shauna B.08/09/2018 21:24
Waning?? Im confused
Leyla Ç.08/09/2018 20:16
😂❤️
Lala E.08/09/2018 19:52
So do I mate love you too
Michael O.08/09/2018 19:15
The song makes more sense than Corbyn ever has done.
Anthony E.08/09/2018 14:57
Not in a million years 😡
Neil A.08/09/2018 14:56
Waning popularity 😂😂😂
Stefan S.08/09/2018 14:41
this is going to be your life soon.
Tom W.08/09/2018 09:56
what an absolute bellend
Curtis B.08/09/2018 09:03
I am dead
Phil L.08/09/2018 08:43
The bloke is a terrorist supporting scumbag ✌
Andrew W.08/09/2018 07:46
Literally waning popularity
Charlie L.08/09/2018 07:42
Paul Mouzon
Amir M.08/09/2018 00:28
kson
Dualta B.07/09/2018 22:15
Waning popularity. 🤣🤣 don’t be stupid. Corbyn and his ideals are the future. The revolution is here ✊️
Chloe B.07/09/2018 20:05
the first 30 seconds is me
Danny S.07/09/2018 16:58
that guy at the beginning though
Attila D.07/09/2018 15:06
Corbyn is a lunatic and his whole gang is one big freak show. People like Diane "Mao did nothing wrong" Abbot. Antisemitism is the least of our worry.
Dom H.07/09/2018 11:44
If you like a nicely spoken Nazi, Corbyn is your man!
Wayne S.07/09/2018 10:47
For the many unemployed