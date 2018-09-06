back

He loves Jeremy Corbyn

Reacting to Jeremy Corbyn's waning popularity, one of his supporters has written a song to cheer him up. 🎵🎤🎵

06/09/2018 12:05
  • 21.6k
  • 32

Politics

25 comments

  • Ben W.
    09/09/2018 00:14

    I'm Labour but Syed is deranged to sing this abomination.

  • Shauna B.
    08/09/2018 21:24

    Waning?? Im confused

  • Leyla Ç.
    08/09/2018 20:16

    😂❤️

  • Lala E.
    08/09/2018 19:52

    So do I mate love you too

  • Michael O.
    08/09/2018 19:15

    The song makes more sense than Corbyn ever has done.

  • Anthony E.
    08/09/2018 14:57

    Not in a million years 😡

  • Neil A.
    08/09/2018 14:56

    Waning popularity 😂😂😂

  • Stefan S.
    08/09/2018 14:41

    this is going to be your life soon.

  • Tom W.
    08/09/2018 09:56

    what an absolute bellend

  • Curtis B.
    08/09/2018 09:03

    I am dead

  • Phil L.
    08/09/2018 08:43

    The bloke is a terrorist supporting scumbag ✌

  • Andrew W.
    08/09/2018 07:46

    Literally waning popularity

  • Charlie L.
    08/09/2018 07:42

    Paul Mouzon

  • Amir M.
    08/09/2018 00:28

    kson

  • Dualta B.
    07/09/2018 22:15

    Waning popularity. 🤣🤣 don’t be stupid. Corbyn and his ideals are the future. The revolution is here ✊️

  • Chloe B.
    07/09/2018 20:05

    the first 30 seconds is me

  • Danny S.
    07/09/2018 16:58

    that guy at the beginning though

  • Attila D.
    07/09/2018 15:06

    Corbyn is a lunatic and his whole gang is one big freak show. People like Diane "Mao did nothing wrong" Abbot. Antisemitism is the least of our worry.

  • Dom H.
    07/09/2018 11:44

    If you like a nicely spoken Nazi, Corbyn is your man!

  • Wayne S.
    07/09/2018 10:47

    For the many unemployed