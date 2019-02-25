Is it legal for the UK to make people stateless?

Shamima Begum has been stripped of her UK citizenship. But is it legal for the government to leave her stateless?
Danya D.01/03/2019 00:16
She forfeited that "right" when she joined ISIS. NO sympathy.
Vikki P.28/02/2019 15:56
Well, I am a very flexible and pro forgiving and forgetting person,but here is where the line should be drawn.Everybody is resposible for their own choices, live with it now. I feel no pity for her at all.She makes it soud like joining isis is like taking a walk in the park. Get a grip, woman!
Michael M.27/02/2019 21:15
other then I was in isis ffs
Peter K.27/02/2019 20:05
She joined a terrorist group to fight against the values of the country she's now crying to get back into it ahhh. The irony
Dahlia D.27/02/2019 19:31
In comparison to Hoda Muthana this girl has no remorse no intention of admitting anything was a mistake.
Marco S.27/02/2019 18:54
LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
Naois S.27/02/2019 18:42
your new gyal
Naois S.27/02/2019 18:42
your new gyal
Ilir K.27/02/2019 18:34
She hasnt done any crime just killed children and innocent people and she is ready to kill back everyone that is not thinkin the same like she is
Daniel A.27/02/2019 18:31
ahhahahahahahahahah
Dima C.27/02/2019 18:31
Go back to your countries and complain there about you rights !!!
Paul H.27/02/2019 18:24
Isis is Islamic state of Iraq and the levant. She joined a “state” they can keep her
Alan K.27/02/2019 18:16
She must be the biggest idiot on the planet o.O
Fuhad B.27/02/2019 18:09
Idiot..even you’re a threat to your baby🤔
Ali H.27/02/2019 18:08
Let see how Uk handle this case I hope humanity wins 🤔🤔🤔
Andrea C.27/02/2019 18:07
Let's strip every member of the catholic church of their nationality as their leaders seem to abuse children on a regular basis.
Daniel H.27/02/2019 17:45
Shes lucky to be alive... a member of isis wtf.
Eduard O.27/02/2019 17:38
But is it legal for ISIS to leave British citizens headless?
Ksenija M.27/02/2019 17:37
Hey but UK and NATO create for such people new state in the midlle of Europe, Bosnia&Herzegovina and newest Republic of Kosovo. And for couple of years they will have Great Albania. Did you knew that based of total number of citizens so called Republika Kosovo have higest number of ISIS wariors. So good luck.
Carol R.27/02/2019 17:17
She should stay where she joined isis whichever country not be allowed back to England to claim benefits and get housing.