back

Migrateful's Jess Thompson talks about refugee cookery classes

She's empowering migrants, refugees and asylum seekers with food and cooking. This is why Jess Thompson decided to launch Migrateful. 🍽💪

11/12/2018 13:03
  • 133.2k
  • 22

Brut Originals

  1. Code First: Girls wants to break women into tech

  2. Bobby Gillespie on working class opportunity in music

  3. Connecting donkeys to humans

  4. Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  5. Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles

  6. CEO chose to reduce working time to 5 hours

10 comments

  • Maddy S.
    25/12/2018 00:52

    Jess thompson is her name like your sister

  • Brandon G.
    16/12/2018 15:51

    *Invaders*

  • Rob H.
    16/12/2018 15:43

    Well done Jess, what a fantastic idea. Great to hear your passion, and see your creative energy in action.

  • Abdul K.
    15/12/2018 14:27

    What a lovely and inspirational idea

  • Frank K.
    14/12/2018 22:06

    Stupid woman.

  • Jamie W.
    14/12/2018 10:19

    Help your own first

  • Joseph M.
    13/12/2018 23:08

    Try helping those who are living on the streets in the UK first

  • Ali B.
    13/12/2018 22:06

    x

  • Will C.
    13/12/2018 21:12

    give the homeless in ditr a sense of community somehow?

  • Cassidy T.
    13/12/2018 20:30

    Bless you. You are doing an amazing job.