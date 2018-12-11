Migrateful's Jess Thompson talks about refugee cookery classes

She's empowering migrants, refugees and asylum seekers with food and cooking. This is why Jess Thompson decided to launch Migrateful. 🍽💪
10 comments
Maddy S.25/12/2018 00:52
Jess thompson is her name like your sister
Brandon G.16/12/2018 15:51
*Invaders*
Rob H.16/12/2018 15:43
Well done Jess, what a fantastic idea. Great to hear your passion, and see your creative energy in action.
Abdul K.15/12/2018 14:27
What a lovely and inspirational idea
Frank K.14/12/2018 22:06
Stupid woman.
Jamie W.14/12/2018 10:19
Help your own first
Joseph M.13/12/2018 23:08
Try helping those who are living on the streets in the UK first
Ali B.13/12/2018 22:06
x
Will C.13/12/2018 21:12
give the homeless in ditr a sense of community somehow?
Cassidy T.13/12/2018 20:30
Bless you. You are doing an amazing job.