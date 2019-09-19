back
Munroe Bergdorf on TERFs and anti-trans hate crimes
"I need wider society to start doing their job." As a public figure, Munroe Bergdorf has had her fair share of anti-trans harassment. Here, she explains why the UK is riddled with transphobia:
19/09/2019 17:27
Laura H.27/09/2019 19:20
No one's doing any of those things.... delusional much!
Paula G.27/09/2019 13:50
This makes me sad. First and foremost trans folks have every right to identify as they wish. They have every right to not be abused, harassed or worse. They do NOT have the right to tell women they are “Cis”, to access women only sports unless hormonally equal, and to call women who are trying to protect safe spaces “transphobic”. I support everyone in their absolute right to be different. I can’t get behind anyone who doesn’t accept how tough it’s been for women to get some equality and safety in society. Please understand that women are still living in a “mans world” but we are progressing slowly. Gone are the days of witch burning but so many societal structures are designed to control women and some trans fundamentalists are not helping the cause. Most trans people I know (and yes there are several) do not agree with this rhetoric. Even my lesbian friends have come under fire and been accused of being transphobic for wanting to protect female space. I honestly mean no disrespect at all to anyone but I have to stand up for my female sisters past and present
Jess S.27/09/2019 12:36
Manroe is a man and should be using the men’s when he needs a pee, like all the other men. 🙄
Ruby B.26/09/2019 14:22
Come on in all this arguement about rights she is a she regardless. Don't be ignorant and say he. It makes your arguement weak
Sophia M.26/09/2019 00:29
If only all that Botox had paralysed his mouth.
Kelly C.25/09/2019 21:13
Brut, do you have any tangible, verifiable evidence of transphobia, or that humans can change sex for that matter?
Teresa H.25/09/2019 06:52
This person is talking crap. Safe guarding issues surely !!!!!!!
Janos V.24/09/2019 21:45
This racist!
Mitch T.24/09/2019 21:42
She’s making out a problem that doesn’t even exist in the country she lives in
Joan A.24/09/2019 17:27
All I have to say is, if you think this is had, nor do I condone the violence--- being a woman Munro, vastly outnumbers trans, just take a look at the stats. You have the brass neck to moan about trans violence-- carried out by your own sex!
Kira K.24/09/2019 14:36
So much scum here. Thank god we can keep educating the children on acceptance and this awful bigoted generation will die out. Things have come a long way for gays in the last 30 years. Just need to be patient, keep fighting and try not to get murdered in the meantime.
Kira K.24/09/2019 14:17
Munroe Bergdorf is a racist though.
Janet I.24/09/2019 12:07
A video of a bloke telling women what to do? What's new?
Sophia M.24/09/2019 10:56
Who’s taking away men’s rights?!?
Lucy H.24/09/2019 10:38
How bad it is? Two women are killed by men every week. That's how bad it is. 'Anti-trans activist'=anyone who prioritises the safety of women. The people who do hurt transwomen are men. Name the problem: male violence. Don't push the problem on to women. Far right? Debating things that shouldn't be debated? Asking things that shouldn't be asked? Why are you attempting to control people's language and thoughts. People are allowed to ask questions. That doesn't mean they're 'far right'. Safe? It is women who are not safe; not men. Trans women are men. Deserve access to medical services? No, people do not have the right to access free medical services because they want to lop off healthy body parts. The people who should have access to free medical services are those suffering from life-threatening illnesses, not men who wants breasts.
Andrew T.24/09/2019 09:08
Sack your marketing team.
Sophia M.24/09/2019 08:40
How do you think the safety of women and girls might be affected when anyone can self id in to their spaces? And if you think men don’t do that, may I suggest you read op in priests and the Catholic Church. Also interesting reading - Karen White, Fallon Fox, Jessica Yaniv, and several other well known vexatious litigants. And who can forget Morgane Oger getting excited over a women’s only rape shelter being defunded. Humans can not change sex. Women need protection from men.
Daire C.24/09/2019 07:32
don't think this has had the effect you wanted. Peddling this nonsense is a sure fire way to make sure people dont use your brand 🤷♂️
Zoë L.24/09/2019 02:25
Manroe is a very privileged man who believes we should drug, sterilize and mutilate children if they are confused about their sex. He's a conniving, deceptive creep who despises strong women. He has no idea (and apparently neither does Brut) the amount of harassment, rape and murder that women and girl children endure every moment of our lives. Stop pandering to the elite here - he does not speak for the trans people who do struggle with dysphoria and understand you cannot force people to lie about your sex. Looks like you're trying to do some social justice on this page. Please don't confuse male rights activism with social justice because this whole male rights over women and the savaging of female bodies is another nail in the coffins of women and children.
Julia M.23/09/2019 21:21
What the hell is this? This trans identifying Male makes outlandish and false claims, uses dehumanising language about women (TERF) and is unchallenged. Transwomen have the same rate of offending as the general MALE population. They enjoy the same rights as all other men. They don’t have the right to enter female spaces, see the Equality Act 2010 - sex is a protected category. Self ID would put women and children at risk. Shouldn’t be surprised, Brut is for men and this advert is all about men’s rights 🙄