Style & Sustain blogger Amma Aburam on fair fashion
It was #FashionRevolution week a few days ago, but for London-based fair fashion blogger Style & Sustain, it’s a daily revolution. Here is what she has to say about the fast fashion industry and how to combat it:
02/05/2019 14:43
Boris C.03/08/2019 14:31
You are totally right we consume to much garments. I use to keep them long time... some I have I was wearing them when I was 17 now I am 49...
Hortense G.07/05/2019 07:27
une de tes cops