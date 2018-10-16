Universal credit is pushing people into sex work

They applied for welfare and ended up in sex work. This MP explains how universal credit is failing women. 👎
19 comments
Decebal T.23/06/2019 21:47
Help ME ples
Kara S.18/10/2018 16:05
👹👹👹
Laura Q.18/10/2018 08:43
I'm all for people working and not being 'lazy' but her responce was actually sickening. Not one ounce of her body felt anything towards anyone in that sentence.
Akua L.17/10/2018 15:44
Very sad life
Lee M.17/10/2018 12:18
Answer legalise prostitution so we can tax it.....
Lisa P.17/10/2018 12:03
Well of course there will be loads of job vacancies atm it’s coming up for Xmas,come January and just before Christmas most of those jobs would have come to an end
Scott E.17/10/2018 11:47
A lot of people lack money skills so when going from weekly/fortnightly to monthly they will struggle. Budgeting money needs to be part of the curriculum and would be more beneficial than learning about the Tudors for a month.
Katy B.17/10/2018 09:08
Job vacancy’s mean nothing, I applied to hundreds of jobs while I was on job seekers allowance and I got a record total of 4 job interviews and not one of them hired me
Mitchi T.17/10/2018 08:17
Wow good job poverty don’t effect men.. so kucky
Stefan D.17/10/2018 07:21
Full of shit all time they mite have that many jobs going but nearly all of them need experience or pay shit wages.
James R.16/10/2018 21:42
is this y ur oways in Birkenhead ?
James S.16/10/2018 19:05
big up birko
Russell B.16/10/2018 19:04
Just curious, How many guys were forced into prostituting themselves because of poverty? Or does poverty only effect women?
David L.16/10/2018 18:37
Fucking tories.. 😡
Adrian T.16/10/2018 18:14
Universal credit ain’t bad it’s just bad people who can’t organise their money
Syeda S.16/10/2018 17:49
When applying for UC you have to wait 6 to 8 weeks for the money to come in and in the mean time what do you feed your family and how do you pay rent when all benefits are stopped. Plus if you are in dire need of money and 'borrow' or get a 'loan' from them you will be paying back the money and it will be cut off from UC weekly. Regarding jobs it is hard to get jobs and when you do it is still not enough to pay your bills and buy things.
Jason R.16/10/2018 16:42
Hope they are declaring their additional income
Alexis M.16/10/2018 15:10
wouldn't say forced, this is a choice they choose
Angelo M.16/10/2018 15:10
So if these women can find time to prostitute themselves surely they can find time to find legitimate work 🤗 just saying