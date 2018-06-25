back
Jimmy Durmaz hits back after death threats and racist remarks
He was threatened and racially abused after making a mistake during the World Cup. This is how footballer Jimmy Durmaz and his entire Swedish team responded...
25/06/2018 11:21
9 comments
Mahin M.29/06/2018 15:33
Say no to racism football is what unites people around the world
Mahin M.29/06/2018 15:32
It’s a total shame he took his side to a victory against Mexico and then they topped the group stage meanwhile Germany are out of the World Cup so I what want to say that never give up on your team and ur faith and support is that inspires them instead threatening family over a defeat is truly a disgrace to humanity
Atwikirize B.28/06/2018 15:48
Some people are heartless cz footballers are human so threatening someone cz of a mistake it simply tells the world we're.
هجام ج.28/06/2018 12:39
راهو سلك بعد انتصار هم الاخير امام المكسيك
Olusegun J.28/06/2018 08:37
Soo happy Sweden won and topped their group. Football is a sport people.
Khalil G.27/06/2018 22:39
تعرض للتهديد والاعتداء العنصري بعد ارتكاب خطأ خلال كأس العالم. هكذا استجاب لاعب كرة القدم جيمي دورماز وفريقه السويدي بأكمله ...
احمد ا.27/06/2018 06:46
يا خيرا شنوا مدير من عمله
احمد ا.27/06/2018 06:44
Lacy K.27/06/2018 05:46
Really? Threatening children and family over a single game of football (please correct my spelling of its wrong)? Humans are better than this.. right? We have to be..