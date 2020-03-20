Chile's consumption of sugary drinks drops 25%
Consumption of sugary drinks has dropped by nearly 25% in Chile — thanks to a law that many hope will drastically reduce obesity in the country.
How did they do it?
“It says high fat.” “High sugar, that’s bad.” “This one’s bad, high calories and saturated fats.” “Plus, it’s a burger. Burgers are bad for you.” These are all comments children in Chile have made regarding food that has been presented to them.
Thanks to these stickers, Chileans have gone from being the biggest consumers of sugary drinks in the world, to cutting purchases by nearly a quarter in less than 2 years
“I avoid buying products that have too many labels. I buy the ones with the least amount of sugar or calories.”, one local resident reveals. To combat obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, Chile introduced tough restrictions on soft drinks and junk food in 2016. Ads for unhealthy products can’t be aired on TV between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Junk food is banned in schools. Unhealthy food packages have been redesigned, with cartoons like Tony the Tiger mandatorily erased from cereal boxes.
Food and drinks high in salts, calories, saturated fats, or in sugar need to be labeled with these warnings
“The first thing this law does is to establish a human right, which is the right to know. That there is a symmetry in the market between the buyer, the consumer and the salesperson. Nowadays, there is no symmetry because only the person selling a product knows what's inside.”, Guido Girardi, who is a Senator and the author of the labelling law, explains. To avoid the mandatory labeling, companies like Coca Cola and Nestlé, are changing the ingredients of their products and lowering the levels of sodium and artificial sweetening.
The Chilean law is inspiring other countries facing the global obesity crisis
Countries like Peru, Uruguay or Israel have implemented similar labelling policies, while Brazil and Mexico are expected to follow suit. In Chile, 34.4% of adults are obese. Half of American adults could be obese by 2030.
Brut.
5 comments
Karla A.03/20/2020 14:39
That was applied here Ecuador some years ago
Safaa B.03/20/2020 00:28
you are my sticker
Eloise Y.03/09/2020 06:07
this sticker should be label on every food n drink in store self, some thousand thousand or millions of people that buying the food or drinks dont know
Himiko T.03/04/2020 06:52
If this happen in Malaysia,I would be supporting this 100%! There has been a lot of diabetes and obesity cases
Mel O.02/26/2020 17:42
In America, if the product does not make you sick or kill you, the government would not approve of it's sale. Just like ''Vaping'' products. The government puts profits ahead of safety. If the product provides jobs and taxes, it is good for consumers and the government. No matter how harmful the product is.