Iron Chef Amanda Cohen Roots for Vegetables and Fair Wages

She’s an Iron Chef — and a pioneer of the No Tipping Movement in New York City. Now Amanda Cohen is hoping a bold food choice can transform the food industry. Special thanks to Dirt Candy.

03/10/2019 12:01 PM
84 comments

  • Naomi D.
    04/30/2019 01:30

    First all vegetable restaurant? Hmmmmmm 🤔🤔🤔🤔

  • Dung T.
    04/28/2019 04:51

    Just amazing ... OMG

  • Anjani G.
    04/24/2019 13:31

    You are next on list 😀

  • Sonu R.
    04/23/2019 11:34

    3yyru4y3yeyeu3ywetr3yyeteyddycubdvgdufdjdvdhfj

  • Leela H.
    04/21/2019 07:19

    L

  • Mo P.
    04/21/2019 02:58

    .......first veg restaurant in the world she said!

  • Pooja B.
    04/20/2019 09:36

    I want to go in this restaurant please...

  • Brainard A.
    04/17/2019 22:55

    Andromeda Labordo yikes

  • Kiran A.
    04/13/2019 01:53

    amazing😊😊😊

  • Laila M.
    04/12/2019 22:16

    Miriam Salah

  • Fatim E.
    04/11/2019 23:15

    it s alllllll for u

  • Davandar P.
    04/11/2019 16:15

    3.

  • Claudia P.
    04/10/2019 22:55

    She needs to travel more 🙄

  • Mohammed J.
    04/09/2019 21:59

    https://bit.ly/2JSyH7i

  • Hamid F.
    04/09/2019 17:25

    ْ

  • Elias K.
    04/09/2019 07:39

    I should visit her restaurant.

  • Vishal S.
    04/09/2019 03:37

    She hasn't been to India or any other South Asian restaurant

  • Faisal B.
    04/08/2019 16:22

    Yygās

  • Saad B.
    04/08/2019 13:23

    When did vegetarians become 2nd class citizens?

  • Abdul M.
    04/08/2019 11:29

    Thinks cef