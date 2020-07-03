back

Leaking nuclear waste dome in the Marshall Islands

This dome contains tons of radioactive waste — and it's starting to crack… Here's the threatening legacy of years of US nuclear testing.

03/07/2020 9:36 AM
18 comments

  • Marco B.
    22 minutes

    Big sheet

  • Dede Y.
    30 minutes

    Go dump hemp seeds there...quick!!!!

  • Mehrdad P.
    32 minutes

    Everything Done in the short existens of this ”country” has the effect of irreversible extinction, from the genocides to how they forced the economic basis on this planet.....the devils work is well Done by carefree, arrogant, warmongling power cravers.....

  • Wilfried S.
    36 minutes

    United States of Arrogance

  • Joss L.
    44 minutes

    It probably only contains a small fraction of what was already released

  • Søren P.
    an hour

    And while they have guided the herd to fret about CO2 and rising waters, there is total silence around the millions of tons of radioactive and highly toxic waste that oozes into our enviroment from places like this and mountains of rotting steel drums on land and in the oceans.. Total silence = brainwash was successful..

  • Sara R.
    an hour

    America thinks it can do what it likes 😡

  • Mich O.
    an hour

    US of Atomic bombs, the original terrorists

  • Rehan U.
    an hour

    Typically US. Forever leaving others to deal with the consequences of actions taken by US.

  • Lope O.
    an hour

    people will be extinct and thats good news

  • Stu M.
    an hour

    Well then team America can go clean the shit up.

  • Sam I.
    an hour

    Some of the things we have done to this planet is truly shocking 🌎

  • Carla v.
    an hour

    They could not eat those fish. And those islands will also be swallowed up by sea. Sso relocate now. They have a right America put it there. They are to blame.

  • Lyle A.
    an hour

    Bull

  • Carla v.
    an hour

    What happens to neuclair facilities if countries go into sea. I would relocate the people to other countries. They all will get sick in future.

  • Jack C.
    an hour

    They can move everyone in that island to the US

  • Petri M.
    an hour

    US military must clean this site.

  • Roy D.
    an hour

    Another nearly unbelievable corporate scab