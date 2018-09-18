Slovenia is the world's most eco-friendly destination

This country makes up just 0.004% of the world's surface. Yet, it's the most eco-friendly touristic destination on the planet.\n\nWelcome to Slovenia 🇸🇮
568 comments
Jordan L.09/26/2019 12:35
<3
Alexander L.08/23/2019 17:52
für unseren Zweiturlaub?
Monica F.04/10/2019 19:23
I want to go 😍😍
Cristina M.04/08/2019 04:40
Beauty
Vince G.02/20/2019 15:14
y a des ours
Paddy Q.02/19/2019 08:21
enjoy!!
Pedro V.02/15/2019 00:09
e
Jeanne B.02/13/2019 11:42
on y retourne quand ???
Claire T.02/13/2019 11:19
Magnifique Slovénie !
Maude M.02/10/2019 23:05
want want want 🌱🐝
Camille C.02/10/2019 21:33
et !
Israel F.02/10/2019 14:16
Wonderful! Great job!
Louise L.02/10/2019 12:49
M-5 ! 👟😍
Anne-Charlotte M.02/10/2019 07:28
😊
Angelica C.02/09/2019 10:00
, Milena Lima, deu saudades 😍😍
Caitlin S.02/08/2019 19:12
♥️
Antoine B.02/06/2019 21:21
;)
Žana M.02/05/2019 14:17
to bi mogla kikeju poslt
Nielyan B.02/05/2019 11:51
Just W😍w!
Clémence I.01/31/2019 14:03
<3