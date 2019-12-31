back

The decade’s 7 major feminist speeches

From Emma Watson to Natalie Portman, and from Argentina to Pakistan, these speeches struck a nerve.

12/31/2019 12:57 PM
  • 17.4k
  • 6

Politics

  1. The decade’s 7 major feminist speeches

  2. The Millionaires Who Want Higher Taxes

  3. World leaders swipe at Trump

  4. The Life of Donald Trump Jr.

  5. Will Equal Rights Amendment finally pass?

  6. Trump's favorite impressions

6 comments

  • Irvanda
    29 minutes

    You know, flies wont fly arround covered candy, so dont say "you can not touch" 🍬🍬🤡

  • Sara C.
    31 minutes

    <3

  • Billy J.
    41 minutes

    I don't thins malala will say yes for abortion

  • Adolfo D.
    an hour

    If a women is pregnant and have 5 children's and wants to abort this child, why instead she kill the older of her childrens and give a chance to the one that is to be born, she will ANSWER that is murder, but is not same what she is going to do with this unborn child

  • Fahim J.
    2 hours

    Proud of you Malala 🇵🇰 ❤️

  • Wendy H.
    2 hours

    Stupid looking woman ranting about making abortion free. What's wrong with her face?