The decade’s 7 major feminist speeches

From Emma Watson to Natalie Portman, and from Argentina to Pakistan, these speeches struck a nerve.
6 comments
Irvanda29 minutes
You know, flies wont fly arround covered candy, so dont say "you can not touch" 🍬🍬🤡
Sara C.31 minutes
<3
Billy J.41 minutes
I don't thins malala will say yes for abortion
Adolfo D.an hour
If a women is pregnant and have 5 children's and wants to abort this child, why instead she kill the older of her childrens and give a chance to the one that is to be born, she will ANSWER that is murder, but is not same what she is going to do with this unborn child
Fahim J.2 hours
Proud of you Malala 🇵🇰 ❤️
Wendy H.2 hours
Stupid looking woman ranting about making abortion free. What's wrong with her face?