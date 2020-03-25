back
Koalas released back into the wild
Meanwhile in Australia… Koalas that were rescued from the bushfires are being released back into the wild.
03/25/2020 4:22 PMupdated: 03/25/2020 4:30 PM
2 comments
Beverley L.10 minutes
❤️
Nevenka S.an hour
Ok. Nur the treues are naked. No food There?