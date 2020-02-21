back
NGO Four Paws rescues hungry lions in Sudan
These emaciated lions were starving to death in a Sudan zoo, whose managers claim they no longer have the means to look after all the animals. But NGO Four Paws sent a team on site to care fo them.
02/21/2020 7:58 AM
3 comments
Bitt G.17 minutes
What about the other two?
Jeanette S.24 minutes
🛇🦁 Damn it so freaking SAD!! Where the Hell is justices..??🛇
Doug M.29 minutes
What kinda resolution is that? The lions are still stuck in a barren cage, and most likely will be neglected again once the media attention dies down.