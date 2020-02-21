back

NGO Four Paws rescues hungry lions in Sudan

These emaciated lions were starving to death in a Sudan zoo, whose managers claim they no longer have the means to look after all the animals. But NGO Four Paws sent a team on site to care fo them.

02/21/2020 7:58 AM
3 comments

  • Bitt G.
    17 minutes

    What about the other two?

  • Jeanette S.
    24 minutes

    🛇🦁 Damn it so freaking SAD!! Where the Hell is justices..??🛇

  • Doug M.
    29 minutes

    What kinda resolution is that? The lions are still stuck in a barren cage, and most likely will be neglected again once the media attention dies down.