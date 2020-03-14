back

World leaders respond to pandemic

One of these world leaders is not like the other... Here's how President Trump's coronavirus response contrasts with other key political figures. 🌍🦠

03/14/2020 1:57 PM
  • Pamela C.
    23 minutes

    🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿🖕🏿you imbecile

  • Ryan W.
    34 minutes

    Anton's speak louder than words

  • Michael P.
    an hour

    All said with crossed arms; the mouth said one thing and the body contradicted it.

  • Richard E.
    an hour

    IT WAS NO SURPRIZE I SAW IT COMEING AND I TRIED TO WARN YOU BUT YOUR LIMITED THINKING ABILITY COULD NOT COMPREHEND THE OBVIOS HINT WHEN I TOLD YOU ALL I AM VEGAN STOP EATING RANCID ROADKILL.

  • Deborah J.
    an hour

    New campaign slogan— TRUMP: Putting the U.S. at risk every day he remains in office