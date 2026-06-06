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Andrew Cuomo speaks to Brut. about his late father, Mario Cuomo.

“Politics doesn’t have to be the way it is today.” Andrew Cuomo spoke to Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith about his late father, Mario Cuomo, at the Tribeca premiere of Mario. The documentary looks back at the life and legacy of Mario Cuomo, the son of Italian immigrants who rose to become governor of New York and became known for his vision of politics rooted in compassion, humility, and public service. Andrew Cuomo, who also served as governor of New York, reflects on his father’s legacy and what it means in today’s political climate. #tribeca2026 #news #politics #andrewcuomo
Published on
06
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
À suivre
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Andrew Cuomo speaks to Brut. about his late father, Mario Cuomo.

“Politics doesn’t have to be the way it is today.” Andrew Cuomo spoke to Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith about his late father, Mario Cuomo, at the Tribeca premiere of Mario. The documentary looks back at the life and legacy of Mario Cuomo, the son of Italian immigrants who rose to become governor of New York and became known for his vision of politics rooted in compassion, humility, and public service. Andrew Cuomo, who also served as governor of New York, reflects on his father’s legacy and what it means in today’s political climate. #tribeca2026 #news #politics #andrewcuomo
Publié le
06
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
À suivre
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.

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