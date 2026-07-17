Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.

Christopher Nolan sat down with Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith to discuss the all-star cast behind The Odyssey. The Oscar-winning director explains what he looked for while casting the film and reveals which performance surprised him the most during production. The adaptation of Homer’s epic stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey opens in U.S. theaters on July 17. #christophernolan #theodyssey #movies #imax #film
Published on
17
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.
Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.
À suivre
Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.
Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.

Christopher Nolan sat down with Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith to discuss the all-star cast behind The Odyssey. The Oscar-winning director explains what he looked for while casting the film and reveals which performance surprised him the most during production. The adaptation of Homer’s epic stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey opens in U.S. theaters on July 17. #christophernolan #theodyssey #movies #imax #film
Publié le
17
/
07
/
2026
À suivre
Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.
Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.
À suivre
Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.
Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.

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