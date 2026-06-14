Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.

Brut. asked Gabriel Basso how he thinks technology and social media have changed human connection. Basso attributed changes in modern communication to wanting a sense of control, which is often available in conversations online while in-person interactions can be more unpredictable. Gabriel Basso made his directorial debut at this year's Tribeca Film Festival with "Iconoclast," a psychological thriller that follows the story of a man who develops an unhealthy obsession with a live-streaming influencer.
Published on
14
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Zoey Deutch on Dylan O'Brien.
Zoey Deutch on Dylan O'Brien.
À suivre
Zoey Deutch on Dylan O'Brien.
Zoey Deutch on Dylan O'Brien.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.

Brut. asked Gabriel Basso how he thinks technology and social media have changed human connection. Basso attributed changes in modern communication to wanting a sense of control, which is often available in conversations online while in-person interactions can be more unpredictable. Gabriel Basso made his directorial debut at this year's Tribeca Film Festival with "Iconoclast," a psychological thriller that follows the story of a man who develops an unhealthy obsession with a live-streaming influencer.
Publié le
14
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Zoey Deutch on Dylan O'Brien.
Zoey Deutch on Dylan O'Brien.
À suivre
Zoey Deutch on Dylan O'Brien.
Zoey Deutch on Dylan O'Brien.

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