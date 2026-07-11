Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.

Zendaya told Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith how her husband, Tom Holland, broke the news that she had landed her role in The Odyssey. Christopher Nolan’s adaptation follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The epic was shot entirely with IMAX film cameras and features a star-studded ensemble cast. The Odyssey hits theaters on July 17, 2026. #TheOdyssey #Zendaya #TomHolland #ChristopherNolan #Brut
Published on
11
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?
Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?
À suivre
Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?
Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Zendaya tells Brut. how Tom Holland told her she got her Odyssey role.

Zendaya told Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith how her husband, Tom Holland, broke the news that she had landed her role in The Odyssey. Christopher Nolan’s adaptation follows Odysseus on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The epic was shot entirely with IMAX film cameras and features a star-studded ensemble cast. The Odyssey hits theaters on July 17, 2026. #TheOdyssey #Zendaya #TomHolland #ChristopherNolan #Brut
Publié le
11
/
07
/
2026
À suivre
Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?
Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?
À suivre
Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?
Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?

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