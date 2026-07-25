Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Odyssey cast on what genre of film they want to see Nolan do next.

Fresh off the release of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland tell Brut. what kind of movie they’d like to see the director tackle next. Nolan’s mythic epic adapts Homer’s ancient Greek poem, following Odysseus, played by Damon, on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Hathaway plays his wife, Penelope, while Holland portrays their son, Telemachus. Speaking with Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith, the cast joked that Nolan’s next challenge should be a musical version of “The Odyssey.” #TheOdyssey #ChristopherNolan #Movies
Published on
25
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.
Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.
À suivre
Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.
Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Odyssey cast on what genre of film they want to see Nolan do next.

Fresh off the release of Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland tell Brut. what kind of movie they’d like to see the director tackle next. Nolan’s mythic epic adapts Homer’s ancient Greek poem, following Odysseus, played by Damon, on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Hathaway plays his wife, Penelope, while Holland portrays their son, Telemachus. Speaking with Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith, the cast joked that Nolan’s next challenge should be a musical version of “The Odyssey.” #TheOdyssey #ChristopherNolan #Movies
Publié le
25
/
07
/
2026
À suivre
Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.
Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.
À suivre
Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.
Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.

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