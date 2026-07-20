Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.

Tom Holland got emotional during an interview with Brut. after finding out that he had helped the father of one of our journalists quit drinking by speaking publicly about his own sobriety. Holland opened up about his own experience with alcoholism in a viral 2023 interview, discussing how he accepted his addiction and worked to overcome it. He then founded @berobrewing, launching his own non-alcoholic beverage brand. Brut. journalist Jami Male wrote on Instagram, “When one person shares the story of their struggle, it shows others that they are not alone. By spending less than 10 minutes talking about how he came to terms with his alcoholism and worked to improve himself, Tom gave people like my dad a success story to resonate with and a little more hope during a difficult process." Holland expressed gratitude toward Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith for delivering the message, stating that it made his day. #TomHolland #Interview #TheOdyssey #Alcoholism
Published on
20
/
07
/
2026
To be continued
Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.
Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.
À suivre
Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.
Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Tom Holland finds out he helped someone overcome alcoholism.

Tom Holland got emotional during an interview with Brut. after finding out that he had helped the father of one of our journalists quit drinking by speaking publicly about his own sobriety. Holland opened up about his own experience with alcoholism in a viral 2023 interview, discussing how he accepted his addiction and worked to overcome it. He then founded @berobrewing, launching his own non-alcoholic beverage brand. Brut. journalist Jami Male wrote on Instagram, “When one person shares the story of their struggle, it shows others that they are not alone. By spending less than 10 minutes talking about how he came to terms with his alcoholism and worked to improve himself, Tom gave people like my dad a success story to resonate with and a little more hope during a difficult process." Holland expressed gratitude toward Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith for delivering the message, stating that it made his day. #TomHolland #Interview #TheOdyssey #Alcoholism
Publié le
20
/
07
/
2026
À suivre
Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.
Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.
À suivre
Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.
Christopher Nolan talks to Brut. about The Odyssey casting.

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