Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?
Zendaya and Tom Holland revealed that their real-life superheroes are their parents while attending a Spider-Man fan event in Paris on June 24. The pair walked the red carpet as promotion continues for the latest film in the franchise. #zendaya #spiderman #parents
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Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?
Zendaya and Tom Holland revealed that their real-life superheroes are their parents while attending a Spider-Man fan event in Paris on June 24. The pair walked the red carpet as promotion continues for the latest film in the franchise. #zendaya #spiderman #parents
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