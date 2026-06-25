Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?

Zendaya and Tom Holland revealed that their real-life superheroes are their parents while attending a Spider-Man fan event in Paris on June 24. The pair walked the red carpet as promotion continues for the latest film in the franchise. #zendaya #spiderman #parents
Published on
25
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.
Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.
À suivre
Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.
Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Who are Zendaya's and Tom Holland's real-life superheroes?

Zendaya and Tom Holland revealed that their real-life superheroes are their parents while attending a Spider-Man fan event in Paris on June 24. The pair walked the red carpet as promotion continues for the latest film in the franchise. #zendaya #spiderman #parents
Publié le
25
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.
Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.
À suivre
Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.
Gabriel Basso tells Brut. how technology has changed human connection.

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