Cate Blanchette speaks to Brut. at Cannes.

Cate Blanchett has some unexpected advice for young women hoping to become filmmakers: don’t wait for permission. Speaking to Brut. at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor and producer reflected on what aspiring female directors need to hear as they try to break into the industry. #cateblanchett #cannesfilmfestival #womeninfilm