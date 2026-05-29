Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Cate Blanchette speaks to Brut. at Cannes.

Cate Blanchett has some unexpected advice for young women hoping to become filmmakers: don’t wait for permission. Speaking to Brut. at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor and producer reflected on what aspiring female directors need to hear as they try to break into the industry. #cateblanchett #cannesfilmfestival #womeninfilm
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Cate Blanchette speaks to Brut. at Cannes.

Cate Blanchett has some unexpected advice for young women hoping to become filmmakers: don’t wait for permission. Speaking to Brut. at the Cannes Film Festival, the actor and producer reflected on what aspiring female directors need to hear as they try to break into the industry. #cateblanchett #cannesfilmfestival #womeninfilm
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.

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