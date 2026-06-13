Zoey Deutch on Dylan O'Brien.

Zoey Deutch spoke to Brut. journalist Jami Male about working with Dylan O'Brien at the premiere of her latest movie, "Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass." Deutch and O'Brien have co-starred in three movies as of 2026, including "The Outfit," "Anniversary," and "Not Okay." #ZoeyDeutch #DylanOBrien #GailDaughtry #TribecaFilmFestival #Interview