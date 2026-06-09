Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Simon Pegg talks to Brut. about the importance of going to the movies.

“The more insular we become, the less inclined we are to be part of the collective.” Simon Pegg spoke to Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith at TRIBECA about why he believes moviegoing still matters in an era when audiences increasingly watch from home. As the industry continues to adapt to changing consumer habits, Pegg stressed the importance of gathering in theaters and experiencing film as a collective. Pegg stars in Only What We Carry, a drama premiering at the Tribeca Festival. Set on the Normandy coast, the film follows a dancer, her sister, her former choreographer, and a group of interconnected characters as buried secrets, insecurities, and new relationships begin to surface. #simonpegg #tribeca #onlywhatwecarry #movies #film
Published on
09
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
À suivre
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Simon Pegg talks to Brut. about the importance of going to the movies.

“The more insular we become, the less inclined we are to be part of the collective.” Simon Pegg spoke to Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith at TRIBECA about why he believes moviegoing still matters in an era when audiences increasingly watch from home. As the industry continues to adapt to changing consumer habits, Pegg stressed the importance of gathering in theaters and experiencing film as a collective. Pegg stars in Only What We Carry, a drama premiering at the Tribeca Festival. Set on the Normandy coast, the film follows a dancer, her sister, her former choreographer, and a group of interconnected characters as buried secrets, insecurities, and new relationships begin to surface. #simonpegg #tribeca #onlywhatwecarry #movies #film
Publié le
09
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
À suivre
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.

On the same topic

cole-sprouse-sends-a-message-to-people-who-secretly-take-photos-of-celebrities
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
spike-lee-on-why-he-didn-t-use-a-i-in-his-new-animated-film-apart
Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."
paul-rudd-reflects-on-clueless-more-than-30-years-later
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
nina-dobrev-talks-to-brut-about-human-connection-in-2026
Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
andrew-cuomo-speaks-to-brut-about-his-late-father-mario-cuomo
Andrew Cuomo speaks to Brut. about his late father, Mario Cuomo.
javier-bardem-speaks-to-brut-at-cannes
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.

Pour aller plus loin

No items found.