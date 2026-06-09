Simon Pegg talks to Brut. about the importance of going to the movies.

“The more insular we become, the less inclined we are to be part of the collective.” Simon Pegg spoke to Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith at TRIBECA about why he believes moviegoing still matters in an era when audiences increasingly watch from home. As the industry continues to adapt to changing consumer habits, Pegg stressed the importance of gathering in theaters and experiencing film as a collective. Pegg stars in Only What We Carry, a drama premiering at the Tribeca Festival. Set on the Normandy coast, the film follows a dancer, her sister, her former choreographer, and a group of interconnected characters as buried secrets, insecurities, and new relationships begin to surface. #simonpegg #tribeca #onlywhatwecarry #movies #film