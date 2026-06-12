Jodie Comer talks to Brut. about Death of Robinhood.

Jodie Comer tells Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith what she took away from "The Death of Robin Hood," A24’s dark reimagining of the legendary outlaw. The film stars Hugh Jackman as an older, wounded Robin Hood, forced to reckon with a life marked by violence and crime after a battle leaves him gravely injured. In the care of a mysterious woman, played by Comer, he is offered a possible path toward redemption. @jodiemcomer #deathofrobinhood #news #cinema #jodiecomer