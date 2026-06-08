Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.

"I always say yes, unless I'm in the bathroom." Brut. journalist Jami Male asked Cole Sprouse what he would say to people who try to sneak photos of celebrities, and he responded by reminding fans to "just ask" if they want a picture with him. Sprouse famously exposes fans who he catches trying to secretly take photos of him on his second instagram account @camera_duels . When asked why he decided to make the account, Sprouse told Brut. that he was motivated by "anger," "rage," and an "existential crisis."
Published on
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."
Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."
À suivre
Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."
Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.

"I always say yes, unless I'm in the bathroom." Brut. journalist Jami Male asked Cole Sprouse what he would say to people who try to sneak photos of celebrities, and he responded by reminding fans to "just ask" if they want a picture with him. Sprouse famously exposes fans who he catches trying to secretly take photos of him on his second instagram account @camera_duels . When asked why he decided to make the account, Sprouse told Brut. that he was motivated by "anger," "rage," and an "existential crisis."
Publié le
08
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."
Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."
À suivre
Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."
Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."

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