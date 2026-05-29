Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Monica Bellucci talks to Brut. at Cannes.

“It was wild. There was a lot of love, a lot of hate. But that’s why the film still exists today.” In 2002, Gaspar Noé’s shocking film Irréversible turned the Cannes Film Festival upside down. Provocation to some, a stroke of genius to others… She tells Brut. journalist Aymeric Goetschy how she experienced that “controversial” moment nearly 25 years ago, and how she sees it today. #cannes2026 #monicabelluci #frenchcinema #film
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Monica Bellucci talks to Brut. at Cannes.

“It was wild. There was a lot of love, a lot of hate. But that’s why the film still exists today.” In 2002, Gaspar Noé’s shocking film Irréversible turned the Cannes Film Festival upside down. Provocation to some, a stroke of genius to others… She tells Brut. journalist Aymeric Goetschy how she experienced that “controversial” moment nearly 25 years ago, and how she sees it today. #cannes2026 #monicabelluci #frenchcinema #film
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.

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