Monica Bellucci talks to Brut. at Cannes.

“It was wild. There was a lot of love, a lot of hate. But that’s why the film still exists today.” In 2002, Gaspar Noé’s shocking film Irréversible turned the Cannes Film Festival upside down. Provocation to some, a stroke of genius to others… She tells Brut. journalist Aymeric Goetschy how she experienced that “controversial” moment nearly 25 years ago, and how she sees it today. #cannes2026 #monicabelluci #frenchcinema #film