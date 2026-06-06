Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
Brut. journalist Jami Male spoke to Nina Dobrev about modern communication and human connection at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival. Nina Dobrev stars in "General Admission," a new short film about a woman who opens up to a support group after getting out of a toxic relationship.
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Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
Brut. journalist Jami Male spoke to Nina Dobrev about modern communication and human connection at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival. Nina Dobrev stars in "General Admission," a new short film about a woman who opens up to a support group after getting out of a toxic relationship.
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