Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.

Brut. journalist Jami Male spoke to Nina Dobrev about modern communication and human connection at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival. Nina Dobrev stars in "General Admission," a new short film about a woman who opens up to a support group after getting out of a toxic relationship.
Published on
06
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
À suivre
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.

Brut. journalist Jami Male spoke to Nina Dobrev about modern communication and human connection at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival. Nina Dobrev stars in "General Admission," a new short film about a woman who opens up to a support group after getting out of a toxic relationship.
Publié le
06
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
À suivre
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.
Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.

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