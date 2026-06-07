Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.

More than 30 years after the movie was first released, Brut. journalist Jami Male asked Paul Rudd about reuniting with his "Clueless" costar Jeremy Sisto, and how he first landed his role in the classic 90s romcom. Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto star in the 2026 film adaptation of "Rain Reign," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. The film tells the story of a young neurodivergent girl who embarks on a harrowing search for her dog, Rain, after her pet goes missing during a storm.
Published on
07
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
À suivre
Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Paul Rudd reflects on "Clueless" more than 30 years later.

More than 30 years after the movie was first released, Brut. journalist Jami Male asked Paul Rudd about reuniting with his "Clueless" costar Jeremy Sisto, and how he first landed his role in the classic 90s romcom. Paul Rudd and Jeremy Sisto star in the 2026 film adaptation of "Rain Reign," which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 6. The film tells the story of a young neurodivergent girl who embarks on a harrowing search for her dog, Rain, after her pet goes missing during a storm.
Publié le
07
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
À suivre
Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.
Nina Dobrev talks to Brut. about human connection in 2026.

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