Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Penelope Cruz talks to Brut. at Cannes.

France, French cinema, and Marion Cotillard… Penélope Cruz opens up about it all, from the heart, and in French. Speaking with @Aymeric, she shares her love for French cinema and reflects on the unique challenges of being an actress, as well as the world of Spanish cinema. Watch the full interview on our YouTube channel. Penélope Cruz stars in La Bola Negra, directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, which is competing at #Cannes2026. #penelopecruz #frenchcinema #movies
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Penelope Cruz talks to Brut. at Cannes.

France, French cinema, and Marion Cotillard… Penélope Cruz opens up about it all, from the heart, and in French. Speaking with @Aymeric, she shares her love for French cinema and reflects on the unique challenges of being an actress, as well as the world of Spanish cinema. Watch the full interview on our YouTube channel. Penélope Cruz stars in La Bola Negra, directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, which is competing at #Cannes2026. #penelopecruz #frenchcinema #movies
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.

On the same topic

javier-bardem-speaks-to-brut-at-cannes
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
sebastian-stan-and-renate-reinsve-talk-to-brut-about-fjord
Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve talk to Brut. about FJORD.
cate-blanchette-speaks-to-brut-at-cannes
Cate Blanchette speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
monica-bellucci-talks-to-brut-at-cannes
Monica Bellucci talks to Brut. at Cannes.
rami-malek-speaks-to-brut-about-the-man-i-love-at-cannes
Rami Malek speaks to Brut. about "The Man I Love" at Cannes.
ryan-gosling-speaks-to-brut-about-what-makes-him-say-yes-to-a-film
Ryan Gosling speaks to Brut. about what makes him say yes to a film.

Pour aller plus loin

No items found.