Penelope Cruz talks to Brut. at Cannes.

France, French cinema, and Marion Cotillard… Penélope Cruz opens up about it all, from the heart, and in French. Speaking with @Aymeric, she shares her love for French cinema and reflects on the unique challenges of being an actress, as well as the world of Spanish cinema. Watch the full interview on our YouTube channel. Penélope Cruz stars in La Bola Negra, directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, which is competing at #Cannes2026. #penelopecruz #frenchcinema #movies