Rami Malek speaks to Brut. about "The Man I Love" at Cannes.

“Art, creativity, life, heart, soul, intimacy, sex, passion. It brings together everything you could want from life in 90 minutes. That’s what a real film is.” Starring in The Man I Love, directed by Ira Sachs and presented at #Cannes2026, Rami Malek spoke to Brut. journalist @atrapenard about what the film means to him and why he believes it is so important. The film marks another collaboration between Sachs and actors drawn to intimate, character-driven stories, with Malek reflecting on the emotional power of cinema and what makes a movie feel truly alive. #ramimalek #cannes2026 #brutinterview #cinema