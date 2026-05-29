Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Rami Malek speaks to Brut. about "The Man I Love" at Cannes.

“Art, creativity, life, heart, soul, intimacy, sex, passion. It brings together everything you could want from life in 90 minutes. That’s what a real film is.” Starring in The Man I Love, directed by Ira Sachs and presented at #Cannes2026, Rami Malek spoke to Brut. journalist @atrapenard about what the film means to him and why he believes it is so important. The film marks another collaboration between Sachs and actors drawn to intimate, character-driven stories, with Malek reflecting on the emotional power of cinema and what makes a movie feel truly alive. #ramimalek #cannes2026 #brutinterview #cinema
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Rami Malek speaks to Brut. about "The Man I Love" at Cannes.

“Art, creativity, life, heart, soul, intimacy, sex, passion. It brings together everything you could want from life in 90 minutes. That’s what a real film is.” Starring in The Man I Love, directed by Ira Sachs and presented at #Cannes2026, Rami Malek spoke to Brut. journalist @atrapenard about what the film means to him and why he believes it is so important. The film marks another collaboration between Sachs and actors drawn to intimate, character-driven stories, with Malek reflecting on the emotional power of cinema and what makes a movie feel truly alive. #ramimalek #cannes2026 #brutinterview #cinema
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.

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