Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve talk to Brut. about FJORD.

Brut. sat down with Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, the lead actors of Fjord, winner of the 2026 Palme d’Or. Directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, the film marks another major Cannes moment for the director, who previously won the Palme d’Or for 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. #brutinterview #fjord #sebastianstan #renatereinsve #cannes2026
Published on
29
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve talk to Brut. about FJORD.

Brut. sat down with Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, the lead actors of Fjord, winner of the 2026 Palme d’Or. Directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, the film marks another major Cannes moment for the director, who previously won the Palme d’Or for 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. #brutinterview #fjord #sebastianstan #renatereinsve #cannes2026
Publié le
29
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
À suivre
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.
Javier Bardem speaks to Brut. at Cannes.

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