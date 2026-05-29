Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve talk to Brut. about FJORD.

Brut. sat down with Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, the lead actors of Fjord, winner of the 2026 Palme d’Or. Directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu, the film marks another major Cannes moment for the director, who previously won the Palme d’Or for 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. #brutinterview #fjord #sebastianstan #renatereinsve #cannes2026