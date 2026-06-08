Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."

“I’m not an A.I. guy, simple as that.” Spike Lee spoke to Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith at Tribeca about APART, the new animated short film he co-wrote. Directed by South African artist Pola Maneli, APART is set in apartheid-era South Africa and follows a forbidden friendship between two boys that is tested by a life-saving act, forcing them to confront the hate dividing their world. Lee, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Do the Right Thing, BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm X, and 4 Little Girls, opened up about why the team chose human-made animation over A.I. for the project. #spikelee #apart #tribeca #cinema #animation
Published on
08
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
À suivre
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Culture & Lifestyle
Movies

Spike Lee on why he didn’t use A.I. in his new animated film "APART."

“I’m not an A.I. guy, simple as that.” Spike Lee spoke to Brut. journalist Camille Guinevere Smith at Tribeca about APART, the new animated short film he co-wrote. Directed by South African artist Pola Maneli, APART is set in apartheid-era South Africa and follows a forbidden friendship between two boys that is tested by a life-saving act, forcing them to confront the hate dividing their world. Lee, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind Do the Right Thing, BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm X, and 4 Little Girls, opened up about why the team chose human-made animation over A.I. for the project. #spikelee #apart #tribeca #cinema #animation
Publié le
08
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
À suivre
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.
Cole Sprouse sends a message to people who secretly take photos of celebrities.

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